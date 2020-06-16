351 Merry Brook Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW!!! Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!



Welcome home to this spacious BRAND NEW 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome! Spacious tiled living area is great for entertaining family and friends. Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliances, center island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to large master suite and two additional bedrooms, which are a great size. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE4660695)