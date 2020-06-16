All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

351 Merry Brook Circle

351 Merry Brook Cir · No Longer Available
Location

351 Merry Brook Cir, Sanford, FL 32771
Saint Josephs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW!!! Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!

Welcome home to this spacious BRAND NEW 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome! Spacious tiled living area is great for entertaining family and friends. Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliances, center island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to large master suite and two additional bedrooms, which are a great size. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE4660695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Merry Brook Circle have any available units?
351 Merry Brook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 351 Merry Brook Circle have?
Some of 351 Merry Brook Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Merry Brook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
351 Merry Brook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Merry Brook Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Merry Brook Circle is pet friendly.
Does 351 Merry Brook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 351 Merry Brook Circle offers parking.
Does 351 Merry Brook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Merry Brook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Merry Brook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 351 Merry Brook Circle has a pool.
Does 351 Merry Brook Circle have accessible units?
No, 351 Merry Brook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Merry Brook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Merry Brook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Merry Brook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Merry Brook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
