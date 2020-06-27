324 Marathon Lane

Amenities

pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exquisite 4 Bed 3 Bath Home For Rent in Sanford, FL!!! LAKE VIEW! - Welcome home to this EXQUISITE home for rent in Sanford, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. BRAND NEW carpets and full paint throughout the entire home. SPACIOUS bedrooms. OPEN living area. Natural light throughout. ADORABLE neighborhood. Enjoy your evenings and weekends overlooking the backyard lake view.



Lawn Care included!!



MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE5062715)