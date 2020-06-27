All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 324 Marathon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
324 Marathon Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

324 Marathon Lane

324 Marathon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

324 Marathon Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exquisite 4 Bed 3 Bath Home For Rent in Sanford, FL!!! LAKE VIEW! - Welcome home to this EXQUISITE home for rent in Sanford, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. BRAND NEW carpets and full paint throughout the entire home. SPACIOUS bedrooms. OPEN living area. Natural light throughout. ADORABLE neighborhood. Enjoy your evenings and weekends overlooking the backyard lake view.

Lawn Care included!!

MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE5062715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Marathon Lane have any available units?
324 Marathon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 324 Marathon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
324 Marathon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Marathon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Marathon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 324 Marathon Lane offer parking?
No, 324 Marathon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 324 Marathon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Marathon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Marathon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 324 Marathon Lane has a pool.
Does 324 Marathon Lane have accessible units?
No, 324 Marathon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Marathon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Marathon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Marathon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Marathon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology