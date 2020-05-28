3130 SAN JACINTO

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AWESOME 3 BDRM TOWNHOUSE W 2 CAR GARAGE! - SWEET 3 BDRM 2-1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO SEMINOLE MALL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE with COMMUNITY POOL FOR RENT AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS NOW BUT WILL NEED TO BE APPROVED BY HOA WHICH CAN TAKE UP TO 3 WEEKS SO RUSH TO SEE HOME! Highly desired community close to Walmart, the Mall, restaurants, gas stations and more. This home has plenty of room for your furniture and over looks a nice patio out back. The bedrooms are upstairs and kitchen is roomy and overlooking family room with separate dining room area! Laundry downstairs and comes with washer and dryer ;)



(RLNE3350511)