Sanford, FL
313 Key Haven Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

313 Key Haven Drive

313 Key Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

313 Key Haven Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

313 Key Haven Drive Available 02/01/19 Lovely Sanford Home Just For You! - If you're looking for a comfortable place to call home, look no further. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with 1750 sq ft. Plenty of cabinet and counter top space for the chefs in the home, large back yard, great for entertaining throughout the year. Inside the home, you will enjoy dining in the eat in space in the kitchen. The house was made to entertain and impress.

Don't blink! This beauty may slip away. Call today!

More Pictures available on 02/01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4642313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Key Haven Drive have any available units?
313 Key Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 313 Key Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Key Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Key Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 Key Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 313 Key Haven Drive offer parking?
No, 313 Key Haven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 313 Key Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Key Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Key Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Key Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Key Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Key Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Key Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Key Haven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Key Haven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Key Haven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
