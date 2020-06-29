All apartments in Sanford
2622 Marshall Avenue.
2622 Marshall Avenue
2622 Marshall Avenue

2622 Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2622 Marshall Avenue, Sanford, FL 32773
Dreamwold

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Sanford house is waiting for you to call it home.
This recently renovated brick house has a split floor plan with classic tile floor and upgraded kitchen featuring maple wood cabinetry. The large master bedroom has a closet you will truly appreciate and the master bath has spacious room to relax with the marble countertops overlooking a walk in shower. The other bedrooms share a renovated bathroom as well. Large back yard on a corner lot this home will help you be right at home. Conveniently located near Highway 417, I-4, Sanford International Airport, Shopping, Dining and Sun Rail.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2622 Marshall Avenue have any available units?
2622 Marshall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 2622 Marshall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Marshall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Marshall Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 Marshall Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2622 Marshall Avenue offer parking?
No, 2622 Marshall Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2622 Marshall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Marshall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Marshall Avenue have a pool?
No, 2622 Marshall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Marshall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2622 Marshall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Marshall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 Marshall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2622 Marshall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2622 Marshall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

