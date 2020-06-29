2622 Marshall Avenue.

Amenities

Comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Sanford house is waiting for you to call it home.

This recently renovated brick house has a split floor plan with classic tile floor and upgraded kitchen featuring maple wood cabinetry. The large master bedroom has a closet you will truly appreciate and the master bath has spacious room to relax with the marble countertops overlooking a walk in shower. The other bedrooms share a renovated bathroom as well. Large back yard on a corner lot this home will help you be right at home. Conveniently located near Highway 417, I-4, Sanford International Airport, Shopping, Dining and Sun Rail.



