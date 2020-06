Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home is located on a Cul-de-sac in the wonderful gated community of Magnolia Park. You will love the cherry hardwood floors in your formal living, dining, and family rooms. This house has enough space for everyone. Screened porch with beautiful views of the conservation out back. Inside utility room a PLUS!!