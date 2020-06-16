25303 Northlake Drive #303

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool racquetball court tennis court

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 3rd floor unit in Building 25 at Northlake Village AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful, serene lake views. Fish and Boat in your own backyard. 3rd floor unit with elevator in building. 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with eat-in kitchen, volume ceilings, tile flooring throughout, recently remodeled bathrooms, wood fireplace, spacious screened in balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer, assigned covered parking space.

Community features include clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness, tennis court, and racquetball. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Condo Association Approval required. Located conveniently to 17-92, Lake Mary Blvd, 417. Nice quiet community.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

3rd floor unit

All Appliances

Great Room

Eat in Kitchen

Wood Burning Fireplace

Tile Flooring

Balcony

Ceiling Fans

Washer and Dryer

1 Covered Parking Space



NO PETS ALLOWED



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee, $50 per adult



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5521182)