All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 25303 Northlake Drive #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
25303 Northlake Drive #303
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

25303 Northlake Drive #303

25303 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25303 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 3rd floor unit in Building 25 at Northlake Village AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful, serene lake views. Fish and Boat in your own backyard. 3rd floor unit with elevator in building. 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with eat-in kitchen, volume ceilings, tile flooring throughout, recently remodeled bathrooms, wood fireplace, spacious screened in balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer, assigned covered parking space.
Community features include clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness, tennis court, and racquetball. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Condo Association Approval required. Located conveniently to 17-92, Lake Mary Blvd, 417. Nice quiet community.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd floor unit
All Appliances
Great Room
Eat in Kitchen
Wood Burning Fireplace
Tile Flooring
Balcony
Ceiling Fans
Washer and Dryer
1 Covered Parking Space

NO PETS ALLOWED

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee, $50 per adult

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5521182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25303 Northlake Drive #303 have any available units?
25303 Northlake Drive #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 25303 Northlake Drive #303 have?
Some of 25303 Northlake Drive #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25303 Northlake Drive #303 currently offering any rent specials?
25303 Northlake Drive #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25303 Northlake Drive #303 pet-friendly?
No, 25303 Northlake Drive #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 25303 Northlake Drive #303 offer parking?
Yes, 25303 Northlake Drive #303 offers parking.
Does 25303 Northlake Drive #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25303 Northlake Drive #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25303 Northlake Drive #303 have a pool?
Yes, 25303 Northlake Drive #303 has a pool.
Does 25303 Northlake Drive #303 have accessible units?
Yes, 25303 Northlake Drive #303 has accessible units.
Does 25303 Northlake Drive #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25303 Northlake Drive #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25303 Northlake Drive #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25303 Northlake Drive #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanford 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Apartments
Sanford Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology