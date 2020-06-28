All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 25105 Northlake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
25105 Northlake Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

25105 Northlake Drive

25105 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25105 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
2 bedroom/2 bath condo has the best view of Lake Minnie at it's finest!! - Enjoy the amazing views of Lake Minnie from this waterfront condo while relaxing on your private screened in porch.

This spacious and well appointed condo boasts a very spacious living/dining room combo with a decorative fireplace and breakfast bar that all open up to the sliding glass door overlooking the lake. You will relish the opportunity to give this home your own touch since it features neutral tile in the foyer, kitchen and bathrooms and wall to wall plush carpeting everywhere else.

Light and breezy with lots of windows allowing natural light to flow through, the master bedroom has an en suite bath with a standing shower and the guest bathroom has a very comfy tub, all of this complete with a stackable washer/dryer and your dedicated carport to keep the Florida sun off your car.

Spend your weekends at the pool, fishing off the dock, playing tennis, at the fitness center or enjoying all of the wonderful dining options offered by Downtown Sanford. North Lake Village is conveniently located near Lake Mary and Sanford and only a few minutes from the sun rail station and all major highways.

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process and we will provide the necessary paperwork. Please note, the HOA has a written policy that disallows renters from having pets. Proof of renter's insurance is required.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5137063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25105 Northlake Drive have any available units?
25105 Northlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 25105 Northlake Drive have?
Some of 25105 Northlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25105 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25105 Northlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25105 Northlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25105 Northlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25105 Northlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25105 Northlake Drive offers parking.
Does 25105 Northlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25105 Northlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25105 Northlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25105 Northlake Drive has a pool.
Does 25105 Northlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 25105 Northlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25105 Northlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25105 Northlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25105 Northlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25105 Northlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology