25105 Northlake Drive

2 bedroom/2 bath condo has the best view of Lake Minnie at it's finest!! - Enjoy the amazing views of Lake Minnie from this waterfront condo while relaxing on your private screened in porch.



This spacious and well appointed condo boasts a very spacious living/dining room combo with a decorative fireplace and breakfast bar that all open up to the sliding glass door overlooking the lake. You will relish the opportunity to give this home your own touch since it features neutral tile in the foyer, kitchen and bathrooms and wall to wall plush carpeting everywhere else.



Light and breezy with lots of windows allowing natural light to flow through, the master bedroom has an en suite bath with a standing shower and the guest bathroom has a very comfy tub, all of this complete with a stackable washer/dryer and your dedicated carport to keep the Florida sun off your car.



Spend your weekends at the pool, fishing off the dock, playing tennis, at the fitness center or enjoying all of the wonderful dining options offered by Downtown Sanford. North Lake Village is conveniently located near Lake Mary and Sanford and only a few minutes from the sun rail station and all major highways.



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process and we will provide the necessary paperwork. Please note, the HOA has a written policy that disallows renters from having pets. Proof of renter's insurance is required.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



No Pets Allowed



