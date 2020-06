Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location!!!! Close to Seminole Town Center Mall, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home has an attached 2 car garage, a huge open floor plan, Freshly painted, Dark Red/Brown Laminate Flooring, with dark cherry-wood-like cabinets/vanities throughout, tons of storage, an interior laundry room, a garden tub in both of the the full bathrooms and even a community pool. Do not wait, this home will not be around long so call your agent today to schedule a tour.