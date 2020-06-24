All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 230 Krider Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
230 Krider Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

230 Krider Rd

230 Krider Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

230 Krider Road, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully updated with Barn Doors large townhouse 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage in Sanford near the 417. Rent $1350 with deposit of$1350 Call Saundra at 407-416-8303. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Krider Rd have any available units?
230 Krider Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 230 Krider Rd have?
Some of 230 Krider Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Krider Rd currently offering any rent specials?
230 Krider Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Krider Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Krider Rd is pet friendly.
Does 230 Krider Rd offer parking?
Yes, 230 Krider Rd offers parking.
Does 230 Krider Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Krider Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Krider Rd have a pool?
No, 230 Krider Rd does not have a pool.
Does 230 Krider Rd have accessible units?
No, 230 Krider Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Krider Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Krider Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Krider Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 Krider Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology