230 Krider Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Fully updated with Barn Doors large townhouse 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage in Sanford near the 417. Rent $1350 with deposit of$1350 Call Saundra at 407-416-8303. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.