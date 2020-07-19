229 Loch Low Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Best Kept Secret in Sanford! Completely Remodeled! Everything Brand New! - See this completely remodeled home now and you won't look anywhere else! Brand new everything! Open and airy! New appliances, new flooring, freshly painted inside and out! Remodeled to provide inside laundry, walk-in Master closet, ceiling fans through out,.kitchen island and more! All designer updates. Open living/dining with island bar area, Tons of kitchen cabinet space! All marble sursfaces in kitchen and bathrooms. Split plan with master having room for king sized bedding. Oversized two-car garage, fenced yard. Proximity to airport, minutes to UCF, access to 417 and 17-92. To schedule your own private tour, please call 407-736-9309 or email Info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



$1500.00 Rent

$1500.00 Security Deposit

$65.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 & over



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant



(RLNE2943856)