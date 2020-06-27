All apartments in Sanford
2260 Retreat View Circle

Location

2260 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
3/2 Sanford Townhome - Three bedroom, two and half bath town home with a single car garage in The Retreat at Twin Lakes. This unit has over 1700 sq feet of space, carpet and tile throughout, washer and dryer. Bedrooms are upstairs and family living area is downstairs. This is a gated community with club house and pool. Close to the 417 and I-4.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Paul Lower
407-896-1200 ext 236
paullower@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4619230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Retreat View Circle have any available units?
2260 Retreat View Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2260 Retreat View Circle have?
Some of 2260 Retreat View Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Retreat View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Retreat View Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Retreat View Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2260 Retreat View Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2260 Retreat View Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Retreat View Circle offers parking.
Does 2260 Retreat View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2260 Retreat View Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Retreat View Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2260 Retreat View Circle has a pool.
Does 2260 Retreat View Circle have accessible units?
No, 2260 Retreat View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Retreat View Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 Retreat View Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 Retreat View Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 Retreat View Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
