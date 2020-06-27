2260 Retreat View Circle

Amenities
3/2 Sanford Townhome - Three bedroom, two and half bath town home with a single car garage in The Retreat at Twin Lakes. This unit has over 1700 sq feet of space, carpet and tile throughout, washer and dryer. Bedrooms are upstairs and family living area is downstairs. This is a gated community with club house and pool. Close to the 417 and I-4.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Paul Lower
407-896-1200 ext 236
paullower@wmgi.net
View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com
(RLNE4619230)