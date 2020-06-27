All apartments in Sanford
225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401
225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401

225 Seminole Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

225 Seminole Boulevard, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Amazing 1 Bed 2 Bath 4th Floor Waterfront Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Amazing 1 Bed 2 Bath 4th Floor Waterfront Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to Gateway at Riverwalk!!! SPACIOUS living area with wood laminate flooring,leads out to the screened in water front balcony. Kitchen features granite counter tops and an ample amount of cabinetry! GREAT sized bedroom with private bath and an additional full bathroom for house guests. Assigned Parking. MUST SEE!!! Enjoy the view of the St. Johns River. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 3 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE3194776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 have any available units?
225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 have?
Some of 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 currently offering any rent specials?
225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 is pet friendly.
Does 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 offer parking?
Yes, 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 offers parking.
Does 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 have a pool?
No, 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 does not have a pool.
Does 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 have accessible units?
No, 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401 has units with air conditioning.
