225 W. Seminole Blvd Unit #401

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking

Amazing 1 Bed 2 Bath 4th Floor Waterfront Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Amazing 1 Bed 2 Bath 4th Floor Waterfront Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to Gateway at Riverwalk!!! SPACIOUS living area with wood laminate flooring,leads out to the screened in water front balcony. Kitchen features granite counter tops and an ample amount of cabinetry! GREAT sized bedroom with private bath and an additional full bathroom for house guests. Assigned Parking. MUST SEE!!! Enjoy the view of the St. Johns River. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 3 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



