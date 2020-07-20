All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

210 Porchester Drive

Location

210 Porchester Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Huge home in sought after Kay's Landing! This 5 bed 4 baths home is move in ready with new interior paint, new carpet, and fresh landscaping. The kitchen boasts upgraded 42 inch solid wood cabinets with crown, granite counter tops and wall ovens. The bonus room with built in surround sound makes a great area to entertain or make into a movie theater. The back yard is fenced and has a large side yard. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

Listing Courtesy Of SAND DOLLAR REALTY GROUP INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Porchester Drive have any available units?
210 Porchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 210 Porchester Drive have?
Some of 210 Porchester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Porchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Porchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Porchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Porchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 210 Porchester Drive offer parking?
No, 210 Porchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 210 Porchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Porchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Porchester Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Porchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Porchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Porchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Porchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Porchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Porchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Porchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
