2040 Retreat View Circle
2040 Retreat View Circle

2040 Retreat View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Sanford Townhome - 2040 Retreat View Cir, Sanford, FL is a single family townhome that is over 1,200 sq ft and was built in 2007. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1 car GARAGE and is in a GATED community! Close to schools, shopping and dining, Retreat at Twin Lake is the perfect place to call home! Small pets accepted.

There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit scores lower than 600 may be subject to a higher deposit.
Pet Fee of $300 per pet.

You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5321363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Retreat View Circle have any available units?
2040 Retreat View Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 2040 Retreat View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Retreat View Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Retreat View Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Retreat View Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Retreat View Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Retreat View Circle offers parking.
Does 2040 Retreat View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Retreat View Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Retreat View Circle have a pool?
No, 2040 Retreat View Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Retreat View Circle have accessible units?
No, 2040 Retreat View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Retreat View Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 Retreat View Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 Retreat View Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2040 Retreat View Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
