2040 Retreat View Circle

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom Sanford Townhome - 2040 Retreat View Cir, Sanford, FL is a single family townhome that is over 1,200 sq ft and was built in 2007. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 1 car GARAGE and is in a GATED community! Close to schools, shopping and dining, Retreat at Twin Lake is the perfect place to call home! Small pets accepted.



There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit scores lower than 600 may be subject to a higher deposit.

Pet Fee of $300 per pet.



You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



