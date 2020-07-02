All apartments in Sanford
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

204 Clydesdale Circle

204 Clydesdale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

204 Clydesdale Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
playground
pool
204 Clydesdale Circle Available 06/12/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPACIOUS HOME IN GATED BAKER'S CROSSING/SANFORD - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN EARLY JUNE.

This 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Sanford Rental home is located in the gated community of Baker's Crossing. Our residents have loved living in this community which is conveniently located off E. Lake Mary Boulevard close to 417 and I-4 for easy access to all areas of Orlando. A suburb or Orlando, Sanford is located 30 minutes from downtown Orlando and 30 minutes from the beach.

This beautiful one-story home is a show-stopper! It features laminate wood flooring in the Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms and tile in the Great Room and Bathrooms. Yes, that means no carpet in this house. The open Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range/stove, microwave and dishwasher. There is an island which connects to the Breakfast Area and large Great Room. The Great Room has tile flooring and sliding glass doors that open to the lovely and spacious screened porch and huge fenced yard with many trees. This home sits on one of the best lots in the neighborhood with this amazing backyard oasis!

The large Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and Master Bath with double-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. A split floor plan has Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 and the full Hall Bathroom on the other side of the house. In addition to the gated access, this community has a community pool and playground for residents to enjoy. Baker's Crossing is located close to shopping, dining and schools!

THREE VEHICLES MAX

HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED before move in.

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments.
#58901

(RLNE4103177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Clydesdale Circle have any available units?
204 Clydesdale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 204 Clydesdale Circle have?
Some of 204 Clydesdale Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Clydesdale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
204 Clydesdale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Clydesdale Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Clydesdale Circle is pet friendly.
Does 204 Clydesdale Circle offer parking?
No, 204 Clydesdale Circle does not offer parking.
Does 204 Clydesdale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Clydesdale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Clydesdale Circle have a pool?
Yes, 204 Clydesdale Circle has a pool.
Does 204 Clydesdale Circle have accessible units?
No, 204 Clydesdale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Clydesdale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Clydesdale Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Clydesdale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Clydesdale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

