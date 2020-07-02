Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 playground pool

204 Clydesdale Circle Available 06/12/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPACIOUS HOME IN GATED BAKER'S CROSSING/SANFORD - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN EARLY JUNE.



This 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Sanford Rental home is located in the gated community of Baker's Crossing. Our residents have loved living in this community which is conveniently located off E. Lake Mary Boulevard close to 417 and I-4 for easy access to all areas of Orlando. A suburb or Orlando, Sanford is located 30 minutes from downtown Orlando and 30 minutes from the beach.



This beautiful one-story home is a show-stopper! It features laminate wood flooring in the Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms and tile in the Great Room and Bathrooms. Yes, that means no carpet in this house. The open Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range/stove, microwave and dishwasher. There is an island which connects to the Breakfast Area and large Great Room. The Great Room has tile flooring and sliding glass doors that open to the lovely and spacious screened porch and huge fenced yard with many trees. This home sits on one of the best lots in the neighborhood with this amazing backyard oasis!



The large Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and Master Bath with double-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. A split floor plan has Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 and the full Hall Bathroom on the other side of the house. In addition to the gated access, this community has a community pool and playground for residents to enjoy. Baker's Crossing is located close to shopping, dining and schools!



THREE VEHICLES MAX



HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED before move in.



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments.

#58901



(RLNE4103177)