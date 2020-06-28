1910 San Jacinto Cir

Amenities

garage stainless steel pool playground some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

BEAUTIFUL CONDO NEAR HEATHROW - LAKE MARY - Flagship Park - 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd Floor. One Car garage attached on the first Floor.



Move-In today to this spacious condo freshly painted, stainless steel appliances with 10 Ft Ceilings, open floorplan.



Near Heathrow Colonial Park, Seminole Town Center Mall. Access to Interstate and 417 highways.



----WATER & SEWER,CABLE AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED....



Applicant Application also to be approved by Flagship Park Community Management $100 application fee.



Please contact Leasing Department for a showing appointment at 407-966-4011 ext 0804 Or 407-702-8643



Exclusively Marketed by Arborside Properties



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4236516)