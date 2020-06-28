1910 San Jacinto Cir

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL CONDO NEAR HEATHROW - LAKE MARY - Flagship Park - 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd Floor. One Car garage attached on the first Floor.
Move-In today to this spacious condo freshly painted, stainless steel appliances with 10 Ft Ceilings, open floorplan.
Near Heathrow Colonial Park, Seminole Town Center Mall. Access to Interstate and 417 highways.
----WATER & SEWER,CABLE AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED....
Applicant Application also to be approved by Flagship Park Community Management $100 application fee.
Please contact Leasing Department for a showing appointment at 407-966-4011 ext 0804 Or 407-702-8643
No Pets Allowed
