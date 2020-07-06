All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1818 Paloma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1818 Paloma Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1818 Paloma Avenue

1818 Paloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1818 Paloma Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home With Remodeled Kitchen and Pets Considered! - Sprawling 3 or 4 Bedroom home with formal living and dining rooms, large family room with sliding glass doors that lead to a huge backyard deck. Recently remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and all appliances. Bonus room with built-in cabinets/shelves-could be 4th bedroom, office or den! Lots of ceramic tile and laminate flooring plus terrazzo in the massive family room, large inside laundry room with laundry tub and room for storage, side entry garage, fenced backyard, attractive stucco exterior!

(RLNE2308198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Paloma Avenue have any available units?
1818 Paloma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1818 Paloma Avenue have?
Some of 1818 Paloma Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Paloma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Paloma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Paloma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 Paloma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1818 Paloma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Paloma Avenue offers parking.
Does 1818 Paloma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Paloma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Paloma Avenue have a pool?
No, 1818 Paloma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Paloma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1818 Paloma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Paloma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 Paloma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 Paloma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 Paloma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology