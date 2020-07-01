1801 S HOLLY AVENUE

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner lot family home is conveniently located just off of US hwy 17 and W 18th St and sits directly across from Sanford Middle School with plenty of shopping and food nearby! Newly painted interior/exterior with tile flooring all throughout for easy manageability and bonus room that can serve whatever purpose you'd like. Beautiful built-in shelving, unique closets, and large windows to let in plenty of natural lighting. Utility room with full size washer/dryer hookups. Pet Friendly! Call today!