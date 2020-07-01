All apartments in Sanford
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:22 PM

1801 S HOLLY AVENUE

1801 Holly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Holly Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner lot family home is conveniently located just off of US hwy 17 and W 18th St and sits directly across from Sanford Middle School with plenty of shopping and food nearby! Newly painted interior/exterior with tile flooring all throughout for easy manageability and bonus room that can serve whatever purpose you'd like. Beautiful built-in shelving, unique closets, and large windows to let in plenty of natural lighting. Utility room with full size washer/dryer hookups. Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE have any available units?
1801 S HOLLY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE have?
Some of 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1801 S HOLLY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 S HOLLY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

