All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1660 Stockton Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1660 Stockton Dr.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1660 Stockton Dr.

1660 Stockton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1660 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
1660 Stockton Drive, Newly Painted, and brand new carpet is throughout this cute 2/2.5 TH - 1660 Stockton Drive, Newly Painted, and brand new carpet is throughout this cute 2/2.5 TH in a gated community, All kitchen appliances, full-size washer and dryer in an upstairs closet. Near Seminole Town center and I-4. The community has sidewalks throughout, gated and pool. Additional HOA application and fee required prior to moving in. $150 per adult for HOA approval Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Water is included in the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Stockton Dr. have any available units?
1660 Stockton Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 1660 Stockton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Stockton Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Stockton Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Stockton Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1660 Stockton Dr. offer parking?
No, 1660 Stockton Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1660 Stockton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Stockton Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Stockton Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1660 Stockton Dr. has a pool.
Does 1660 Stockton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1660 Stockton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Stockton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 Stockton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Stockton Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 Stockton Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology