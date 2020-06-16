1660 Stockton Dr.

Amenities

1660 Stockton Drive, Newly Painted, and brand new carpet is throughout this cute 2/2.5 TH - 1660 Stockton Drive, Newly Painted, and brand new carpet is throughout this cute 2/2.5 TH in a gated community, All kitchen appliances, full-size washer and dryer in an upstairs closet. Near Seminole Town center and I-4. The community has sidewalks throughout, gated and pool. Additional HOA application and fee required prior to moving in. $150 per adult for HOA approval Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Water is included in the rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5744253)