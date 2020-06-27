All apartments in Sanford
161 Lakeside Cir
161 Lakeside Cir

161 Lakeside Cir · No Longer Available
Location

161 Lakeside Cir, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
161 Lakeside Cir Available 04/12/19 Discover the Beauty of Nature with this 3/2 home in Sanford! - Enjoy this 3/2 home that sits on a waterfront canal where you can canoe to Lake Ada. Experience the open floor plan with light and bright feeling the home offers. Beautiful Wood and Tile flooring, freshly painted through out and move in ready. Screened patio to enjoy natural view and a private, partially fenced back yard.

Close to Community Swimming Pool, Community Tennis Courts and "catch & release" Fishing Pier. Just minutes away from shopping, bus line and Lee P. Moore Park. Convenient to major highways and Seminole Towne Center Mall.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3787433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Lakeside Cir have any available units?
161 Lakeside Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 161 Lakeside Cir have?
Some of 161 Lakeside Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Lakeside Cir currently offering any rent specials?
161 Lakeside Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Lakeside Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Lakeside Cir is pet friendly.
Does 161 Lakeside Cir offer parking?
No, 161 Lakeside Cir does not offer parking.
Does 161 Lakeside Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Lakeside Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Lakeside Cir have a pool?
Yes, 161 Lakeside Cir has a pool.
Does 161 Lakeside Cir have accessible units?
No, 161 Lakeside Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Lakeside Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Lakeside Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Lakeside Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Lakeside Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

