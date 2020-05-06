1605 TERRACE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This spacious, 3 bed /2 bath, freshly painted townhome has a fenced in patio in back. There is tile floor throughout the first floor and carpet upstairs. Sliding glass doors bring in tons of natural light in the family room. Private storage closet on the patio for added space. Laundry room inside the kitchen with hookups for full size washer & dryer (not included).



Woodmere Terrace is located near Downtown Sanford Marina, St.John's River, Central Florida Zoo, Seminole Town Center Mall, I-4 and SR 417.



Qualifications: There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. Additional HOA Registration Fee of $50.00