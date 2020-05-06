All apartments in Sanford
1605 TERRACE DRIVE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

1605 TERRACE DRIVE

1605 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Terrace Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious, 3 bed /2 bath, freshly painted townhome has a fenced in patio in back. There is tile floor throughout the first floor and carpet upstairs. Sliding glass doors bring in tons of natural light in the family room. Private storage closet on the patio for added space. Laundry room inside the kitchen with hookups for full size washer & dryer (not included).

Woodmere Terrace is located near Downtown Sanford Marina, St.John's River, Central Florida Zoo, Seminole Town Center Mall, I-4 and SR 417.

Qualifications: There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. Additional HOA Registration Fee of $50.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 TERRACE DRIVE have any available units?
1605 TERRACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1605 TERRACE DRIVE have?
Some of 1605 TERRACE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 TERRACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1605 TERRACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 TERRACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1605 TERRACE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1605 TERRACE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1605 TERRACE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1605 TERRACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 TERRACE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 TERRACE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1605 TERRACE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1605 TERRACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1605 TERRACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 TERRACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 TERRACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 TERRACE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 TERRACE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

