1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12

Quaint 2/2 Condo, located in gated community of Pine Ridge Club Village in Sanford, will be available 9/10/18. The Pine Ridge Club Village community offers residents a pool, tennis courts, and picnic area. This ground level unit, featuring carpet and tile throughout, welcomes you with an open floor plan, allowing for a spacious feel. The dining and living room combination area features slider doors, providing an outdoor view, and access to the relaxing screened patio enclosure area. Kitchen features ample cabinetry/storage space, with pass through window to the living/dining room area and eat-in area. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet, and private bathroom with walk-in shower. Guest bathroom features shower/tub combination. Convenient interior full size laundry room includes washer and dryer. Rent includes Water/Sewer, Basic Cable and Trash. Small Pets are accepted. HOA allows max 1 pet per unit, maximum pet weight of 25lbs at maturity, and pet must have a city tag.



HOA approval required; process may take up to 30 days. In addition to meeting Verandah Properties' Residential Selection Criteria, this unit's HOA has the following requirements per their application process:

Applicants must have: "Credit score of 700 minimum; Verifiable income; 6 months or more on current job; No evictions or collections from prior residences; Collections report reasonably clean (balance of reported accounts are not to be delinquent or in collections); Criminal - No violent criminal history, any arrests must be disclosed fully on the application; If living in Florida for over 30 days, driver's license must match address given on application; Tag on vehicle must be registered to Florida if living in Florida over time limited allowed by State of Florida (30 days.) Applicant is responsible to verify application requirements directly with the HOA.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.