Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12
1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12

1512 Pine Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Pine Ridge Cir, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Quaint 2/2 Condo, located in gated community of Pine Ridge Club Village in Sanford, will be available 9/10/18. The Pine Ridge Club Village community offers residents a pool, tennis courts, and picnic area. This ground level unit, featuring carpet and tile throughout, welcomes you with an open floor plan, allowing for a spacious feel. The dining and living room combination area features slider doors, providing an outdoor view, and access to the relaxing screened patio enclosure area. Kitchen features ample cabinetry/storage space, with pass through window to the living/dining room area and eat-in area. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet, and private bathroom with walk-in shower. Guest bathroom features shower/tub combination. Convenient interior full size laundry room includes washer and dryer. Rent includes Water/Sewer, Basic Cable and Trash. Small Pets are accepted. HOA allows max 1 pet per unit, maximum pet weight of 25lbs at maturity, and pet must have a city tag.

HOA approval required; process may take up to 30 days. In addition to meeting Verandah Properties' Residential Selection Criteria, this unit's HOA has the following requirements per their application process:
Applicants must have: "Credit score of 700 minimum; Verifiable income; 6 months or more on current job; No evictions or collections from prior residences; Collections report reasonably clean (balance of reported accounts are not to be delinquent or in collections); Criminal - No violent criminal history, any arrests must be disclosed fully on the application; If living in Florida for over 30 days, driver's license must match address given on application; Tag on vehicle must be registered to Florida if living in Florida over time limited allowed by State of Florida (30 days.) Applicant is responsible to verify application requirements directly with the HOA.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 have any available units?
1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 have?
Some of 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 offer parking?
No, 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 have a pool?
Yes, 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 has a pool.
Does 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 have accessible units?
No, 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Pine Ridge Circle Unit: 12 does not have units with air conditioning.

