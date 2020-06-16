145 Long Leaf Pine Circle, Sanford, FL 32773 Hidden Lake
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful town home
Virtual Tour: http://tiny.cc/145LongLeafPDM
As you walk through the front door you enter into the open living area. The kitchen is first with lots of storage and breakfast bar. From the kitchen you enter the living and dining room combo. From the living room you can enter out into the sun room and the laundry room which has an abundance of storage. At the front of the house is the first bedroom and a guest bathroom. Overlooking the fenced in yard is the master bedroom with master bathroom. The master bathroom has a large over sized walk in shower. The home also has an attached on car garage and driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
