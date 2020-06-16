145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful town home



Virtual Tour: http://tiny.cc/145LongLeafPDM



As you walk through the front door you enter into the open living area. The kitchen is first with lots of storage and breakfast bar. From the kitchen you enter the living and dining room combo. From the living room you can enter out into the sun room and the laundry room which has an abundance of storage. At the front of the house is the first bedroom and a guest bathroom. Overlooking the fenced in yard is the master bedroom with master bathroom. The master bathroom has a large over sized walk in shower. The home also has an attached on car garage and driveway.