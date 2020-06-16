All apartments in Sanford
145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE
145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE

145 Long Leaf Pine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

145 Long Leaf Pine Circle, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful town home

Virtual Tour: http://tiny.cc/145LongLeafPDM

As you walk through the front door you enter into the open living area. The kitchen is first with lots of storage and breakfast bar. From the kitchen you enter the living and dining room combo. From the living room you can enter out into the sun room and the laundry room which has an abundance of storage. At the front of the house is the first bedroom and a guest bathroom. Overlooking the fenced in yard is the master bedroom with master bathroom. The master bathroom has a large over sized walk in shower. The home also has an attached on car garage and driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE have any available units?
145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE have?
Some of 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 LONG LEAF PINE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

