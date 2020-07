Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently updated home, located between Sanford Heights and the Sanford Historic District. This home has a new kitchen- all new appliances, countertop and sink. It has been newly painted and has new hardwood floors. There is a small private yard and patio area, with a storage shed in the back. Walkable to downtown.

No Pets Allowed



