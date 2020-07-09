141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Dreams Do Come True! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has over 2300 sq ft! Home features an open kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen is open to the family with a breakfast bar separating the 2. Enjoy formal meals in the formal dining room or relax in the formal living room. All bedrooms are upstairs for privacy. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and separate step in shower. Inside laundry room is off the kitchen with W/D hookups. French doors lead to the fenced in back yard with pond view. 2 car attached garage. Call today!