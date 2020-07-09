All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD

141 Circle Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

141 Circle Hill Road, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Dreams Do Come True! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has over 2300 sq ft! Home features an open kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen is open to the family with a breakfast bar separating the 2. Enjoy formal meals in the formal dining room or relax in the formal living room. All bedrooms are upstairs for privacy. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and separate step in shower. Inside laundry room is off the kitchen with W/D hookups. French doors lead to the fenced in back yard with pond view. 2 car attached garage. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD have any available units?
141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD have?
Some of 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 CIRCLE HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology