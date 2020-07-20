All apartments in Sanford
141 Cedar Ridge Lane
141 Cedar Ridge Lane

141 Cedar Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

141 Cedar Ridge Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New laminate floors throughout, new kitchen and freshly painted 4 bedroom split floor plan home. Enter in the entrance foyer overlooking Formal living and dining room with high ceilings in main living area. Huge eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar & eating area. Fenced back yard with plenty of room to play. This house will not last. Schedule your private showing today.

Listing Courtesy Of EMPIRE NETWORK REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Cedar Ridge Lane have any available units?
141 Cedar Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 141 Cedar Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
141 Cedar Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Cedar Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Cedar Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 141 Cedar Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 141 Cedar Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 141 Cedar Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Cedar Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Cedar Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 141 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 141 Cedar Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 141 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Cedar Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Cedar Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
