Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
140 Carmel Bay Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

140 Carmel Bay Drive

140 Carmel Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Carmel Bay Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location is key for this home located near Downtown Sanford and Riverwalk shops and restaurants. This single story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, large open kitchen and split floor plan. This home wont last. Contact agent today for details or to schedule a tour.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Carmel Bay Drive have any available units?
140 Carmel Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 140 Carmel Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Carmel Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Carmel Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Carmel Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 140 Carmel Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 140 Carmel Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 140 Carmel Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Carmel Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Carmel Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 140 Carmel Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 140 Carmel Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 Carmel Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Carmel Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Carmel Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Carmel Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Carmel Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
