All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 126 Kaywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
126 Kaywood Drive
Last updated May 13 2019 at 7:06 AM

126 Kaywood Drive

126 Kaywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

126 Kaywood Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the beautiful Kaywood community with no HOA. This meticulously maintained home sits on a spacious fenced in lot with mature trees and lush landscaping, perfect for relaxing and entertaining outdoors. The kitchen features granite countertops, appliances and lots of cabinetry for extra storage space. Enjoy time together with your family in the large family room with built in shelving, a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The home features a split floor plan: the master suite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom are located on one side of the home, and two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom are located on the opposite side of the home. Enjoy coffee in the morning or dinner in the evening on the large screened in patio. Appreciate the oversized 2 car garage with workspace and separate laundry room. You canGÇÖt ask for a better location as this home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, schools, hospitals, transportation, I4 and 417. Schedule your private showing today to see just how this home checks off all the boxes on your list and is the perfect place to call HOME.

Listing Courtesy Of REGAL R.E. PROFESSIONALS LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Kaywood Drive have any available units?
126 Kaywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 126 Kaywood Drive have?
Some of 126 Kaywood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Kaywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 Kaywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Kaywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Kaywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 126 Kaywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 126 Kaywood Drive offers parking.
Does 126 Kaywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Kaywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Kaywood Drive have a pool?
No, 126 Kaywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 126 Kaywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 126 Kaywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Kaywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Kaywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Kaywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Kaywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology