121 BRISTOL FOREST TRAIL

Amenities
Spacious home at a GREAT RENTAL PRICE!! With " B" rating school zone. An over-size master bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and spacious bathroom with a garden tub and a separate shower stall. The 4th bedroom is large enough that it could convert into a game room. It's large enough for a table hockey or pool table. Back yard facing conservation area. no rear neighbours .The house in a GREAT LOCATION, that with only minutes of driving distance to Sanford Animal Zoo, Mall, I-4 and greenway 417. House will be available by June 1st. 2020. Need 24 hours notice for showing arrangement.