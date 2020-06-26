121 BRISTOL FOREST TRAIL

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool table game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage

Spacious home at a GREAT RENTAL PRICE!! With " B" rating school zone. An over-size master bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and spacious bathroom with a garden tub and a separate shower stall. The 4th bedroom is large enough that it could convert into a game room. It's large enough for a table hockey or pool table. Back yard facing conservation area. no rear neighbours .The house in a GREAT LOCATION, that with only minutes of driving distance to Sanford Animal Zoo, Mall, I-4 and greenway 417. House will be available by June 1st. 2020. Need 24 hours notice for showing arrangement.