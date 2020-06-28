All apartments in Sanford
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

1208 Northlake Blvd

1208 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 2nd floor unit in Northlake Village Half off 1st full month's rent! - AVAILABLE NOW! New Carpet to be installed before moving into the 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor. Open floor plan with the living room/dining area being combined and a pass-thru window from the dining area to the kitchen. Split Bedrooms, ceiling fans, wood burning fireplace, screened front porch and a washer and dryer included! Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.
Community features: Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness Room, Tennis Court and Racquetball Court
Conveniently located off of 17-92 with a short distance to Lake Mary Blvd, SR417, shopping, dining, schools and entertainment! Call today!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Open Floor Plan
Split Bedroom
Ceiling Fans
Volume Ceilings
Fireplace
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Washer and Dryer Included
Screened Porch
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

NO PETS ALLOWED

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Racquetball Court, Pool

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Northlake Blvd have any available units?
1208 Northlake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1208 Northlake Blvd have?
Some of 1208 Northlake Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Northlake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Northlake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Northlake Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Northlake Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1208 Northlake Blvd offer parking?
No, 1208 Northlake Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Northlake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Northlake Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Northlake Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Northlake Blvd has a pool.
Does 1208 Northlake Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1208 Northlake Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1208 Northlake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Northlake Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Northlake Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Northlake Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
