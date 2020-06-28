1208 Northlake Blvd

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! New Carpet to be installed before moving into the 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor. Open floor plan with the living room/dining area being combined and a pass-thru window from the dining area to the kitchen. Split Bedrooms, ceiling fans, wood burning fireplace, screened front porch and a washer and dryer included! Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

Community features: Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness Room, Tennis Court and Racquetball Court

Conveniently located off of 17-92 with a short distance to Lake Mary Blvd, SR417, shopping, dining, schools and entertainment! Call today!



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Open Floor Plan

Split Bedroom

Ceiling Fans

Volume Ceilings

Fireplace

Tile and Carpet Flooring

Washer and Dryer Included

Screened Porch

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



NO PETS ALLOWED



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Racquetball Court, Pool



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



No Pets Allowed



