117 Wilson Bay Ct

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

FABULOUS 3/2 HOME IN THE PRESERVE AT LAKE MONROE/SALT WATER POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED!! - Come home to this beautiful 3/2 home that features luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and updated washer/dryer in the laundry room. Lounge in the beautiful blue salt water pool. Grill out on the large patio while you watch your favorite game. Screened in and surrounded by palm trees this is perfect for relaxing on the weekends. You will have plenty of space for parking, projects, or storage in the two car garage. Located right by Lake Monroe, down from the Sanford Zoo, and close to historic downtown Sanford where there is plenty of dining and shopping. This will not last, so call and schedule your viewing today!!



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



