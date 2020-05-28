All apartments in Sanford
117 Wilson Bay Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

117 Wilson Bay Ct

117 Wilson Bay Ct · No Longer Available
Location

117 Wilson Bay Ct, Sanford, FL 32771
Preserve at Lake Monroe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FABULOUS 3/2 HOME IN THE PRESERVE AT LAKE MONROE/SALT WATER POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED!! - Come home to this beautiful 3/2 home that features luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and updated washer/dryer in the laundry room. Lounge in the beautiful blue salt water pool. Grill out on the large patio while you watch your favorite game. Screened in and surrounded by palm trees this is perfect for relaxing on the weekends. You will have plenty of space for parking, projects, or storage in the two car garage. Located right by Lake Monroe, down from the Sanford Zoo, and close to historic downtown Sanford where there is plenty of dining and shopping. This will not last, so call and schedule your viewing today!!

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5834596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Wilson Bay Ct have any available units?
117 Wilson Bay Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 117 Wilson Bay Ct have?
Some of 117 Wilson Bay Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Wilson Bay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
117 Wilson Bay Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Wilson Bay Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Wilson Bay Ct is pet friendly.
Does 117 Wilson Bay Ct offer parking?
Yes, 117 Wilson Bay Ct does offer parking.
Does 117 Wilson Bay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Wilson Bay Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Wilson Bay Ct have a pool?
Yes, 117 Wilson Bay Ct has a pool.
Does 117 Wilson Bay Ct have accessible units?
No, 117 Wilson Bay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Wilson Bay Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Wilson Bay Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Wilson Bay Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Wilson Bay Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
