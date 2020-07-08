1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Garage Studio Apartment Feels Like you Live in the Tree Tops! Light and Bright with Windows on 3 Sides. Located in the Historic District of Sanford. Conveniently Located to Downtown Shops, Galleries and Restaurants. Completely Updated - Refinished Wood Floors, Updated Kitchen and Bath, Freshly Painted Interior. Kitchen Boasts Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Bathroom has Cabinet Sink and Shower. Studio Apartment Allows You to Define How You Choose to Live in the Space. Walk In Closet Gives Plenty of Storage. Washer and Dryer Located in Garage Below. Off Street Parking for One. Sorry, no pets. Must See to Believe How Serene This Apartment Truly Is! Come Discover the Small Town Living in the City!