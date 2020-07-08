All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE

1120 Palmetto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Palmetto Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Garage Studio Apartment Feels Like you Live in the Tree Tops! Light and Bright with Windows on 3 Sides. Located in the Historic District of Sanford. Conveniently Located to Downtown Shops, Galleries and Restaurants. Completely Updated - Refinished Wood Floors, Updated Kitchen and Bath, Freshly Painted Interior. Kitchen Boasts Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Bathroom has Cabinet Sink and Shower. Studio Apartment Allows You to Define How You Choose to Live in the Space. Walk In Closet Gives Plenty of Storage. Washer and Dryer Located in Garage Below. Off Street Parking for One. Sorry, no pets. Must See to Believe How Serene This Apartment Truly Is! Come Discover the Small Town Living in the City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE have any available units?
1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE have?
Some of 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 S PALMETTO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

