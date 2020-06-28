Amenities

1110 Victoria Glen Dr. Available 09/15/19 Sanford Gated Community - Welcome home, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car garage Town-home located in the Gated community RESERVE AT LOCH LAKE build in 2013.Conveniently located just off of Lake Mary Boulevard, Heathrow business center and the wealth of shopping, dining and entertainment at Colonial TownPark. This unit overlooks the fishing pond. The kitchen features a breakfast bar with dark cabinets, granite countertops, all stainless-steel appliances and opens to the dining and living room. All bedrooms are on the second floor. Community amenities include Pool Clubhouse and Parking. None aggressive pet with fee accepted. Property is occupied please do not approach without an agent. For showing Contact Maritza Westerveld @ 407-227-6674.



(RLNE5082432)