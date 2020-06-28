All apartments in Sanford
1110 Victoria Glen Dr.

1110 Victoria Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Victoria Glen Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1110 Victoria Glen Dr. Available 09/15/19 Sanford Gated Community - Welcome home, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car garage Town-home located in the Gated community RESERVE AT LOCH LAKE build in 2013.Conveniently located just off of Lake Mary Boulevard, Heathrow business center and the wealth of shopping, dining and entertainment at Colonial TownPark. This unit overlooks the fishing pond. The kitchen features a breakfast bar with dark cabinets, granite countertops, all stainless-steel appliances and opens to the dining and living room. All bedrooms are on the second floor. Community amenities include Pool Clubhouse and Parking. None aggressive pet with fee accepted. Property is occupied please do not approach without an agent. For showing Contact Maritza Westerveld @ 407-227-6674.

(RLNE5082432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. have any available units?
1110 Victoria Glen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. have?
Some of 1110 Victoria Glen Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Victoria Glen Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. offers parking.
Does 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. has a pool.
Does 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Victoria Glen Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
