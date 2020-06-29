109 BEL FIORE COVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Townhome located near Sanford Airport, Lake Mary and Historic Downtown Sanford! Small community with community pool. All bedrooms upstairs. large Master with master bath, second bedroom and full bath plus a large bonus room (perfect for office space!) Separate Dining Room with pass-thru to Kitchen. convenient 1/2 bath downstairs. Full size washer and dryer. Rear covered patio with storage room. No rear neighbors. Assigned parking space.

Tenants must apply and be approved by the HOA. Dog breed restrictions - No aggressive breeds allowed. Pet must be approved by the HOA and Photo of pet required. Vehicle restrictions - No commercial vehicles parked overnight.