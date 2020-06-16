All apartments in Sanford
106 Newport Square

106 Newport Square · No Longer Available
Location

106 Newport Square, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
garage
106 Newport Square Available 04/15/19 Mayfair Meadows...Sanford..3 bed/2 bath! - AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH! Super nice home on cul-de-sac in the Mayfair Meadows subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an eating space in the kitchen, living room and dining area combined for easy entertaining, a screened porch and a 1 car garage! Split bedroom floor plan, breakfast bar and washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. Community pool, small lake access with fishing!! Convenient to I-4, 417, the Seminole Towne Center Mall, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment!!!

FEATURES:
1 Story, Single Family Home
All Kitchen Appliances, EXCEPT Microwave
Eating Space in Kitchen
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedroom Plan
Carpet & Vinyl Flooring
Walk-In Closets
Ceiling Fans
Screened Patio
HOOK-UPS Only in Garage
Attached 1 Car Garage
NO PETS ALLOWED

SCHOOLS:
NW Cluster
Sanford Middle
Seminole High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3764654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

