Amenities

106 Newport Square Available 04/15/19 Mayfair Meadows...Sanford..3 bed/2 bath! - AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH! Super nice home on cul-de-sac in the Mayfair Meadows subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an eating space in the kitchen, living room and dining area combined for easy entertaining, a screened porch and a 1 car garage! Split bedroom floor plan, breakfast bar and washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. Community pool, small lake access with fishing!! Convenient to I-4, 417, the Seminole Towne Center Mall, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment!!!



FEATURES:

1 Story, Single Family Home

All Kitchen Appliances, EXCEPT Microwave

Eating Space in Kitchen

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Split Bedroom Plan

Carpet & Vinyl Flooring

Walk-In Closets

Ceiling Fans

Screened Patio

HOOK-UPS Only in Garage

Attached 1 Car Garage

NO PETS ALLOWED



SCHOOLS:

NW Cluster

Sanford Middle

Seminole High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3764654)