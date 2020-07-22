106 CANDLEWICK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Dreams Do Come True! Spectacular Pond Front Single Story TownHome 2 bedroom 2 bath with incredible water views and bird wild life. This Tranquil living takes you away to a paradiso getaway every day you live life here. Located on a cul de sac in a highly desirable location of Lake Mary Adjacent and close to all that Lake Mary has to offer. Tile floors throughout, high ceilings, spacious kitchen, large bedrooms and a screened patio to die for with views and relaxation De Jour. 2 Parking spots and close to shopping and I4 this is the unit you have been waiting for!! Hurry or it will be gone!