106 CANDLEWICK COURT
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

106 CANDLEWICK COURT

106 Candlewick Court · No Longer Available
Location

106 Candlewick Court, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Dreams Do Come True! Spectacular Pond Front Single Story TownHome 2 bedroom 2 bath with incredible water views and bird wild life. This Tranquil living takes you away to a paradiso getaway every day you live life here. Located on a cul de sac in a highly desirable location of Lake Mary Adjacent and close to all that Lake Mary has to offer. Tile floors throughout, high ceilings, spacious kitchen, large bedrooms and a screened patio to die for with views and relaxation De Jour. 2 Parking spots and close to shopping and I4 this is the unit you have been waiting for!! Hurry or it will be gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 CANDLEWICK COURT have any available units?
106 CANDLEWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 106 CANDLEWICK COURT have?
Some of 106 CANDLEWICK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 CANDLEWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
106 CANDLEWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 CANDLEWICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 106 CANDLEWICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 106 CANDLEWICK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 106 CANDLEWICK COURT offers parking.
Does 106 CANDLEWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 CANDLEWICK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 CANDLEWICK COURT have a pool?
No, 106 CANDLEWICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 106 CANDLEWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 106 CANDLEWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 106 CANDLEWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 CANDLEWICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 CANDLEWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 CANDLEWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
