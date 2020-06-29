104 HIDDEN ARBOR COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely 2 bedroom,2.5 bathroom for rent. Townhome is located in the desirable community of The Arbors At Hidden Lake in the City of Sanford. This cute townhome is near the Community pool and out your back door leads to a new privacy fence.As you exit the home, the two assigned parking spaces are conveniently right in front of the home, and just a short walk down the road to the sparkling blue community pool. The Town home is located conveniently to the adorned gems of the area including the Seminole County schools, Seminole Trail, Scenic Parks, Sun Rail, Easy Access to Major Highways, and Top Rated Seminole County School System. Your New Home Awaits You. This home is available for sale MLS: O5849811