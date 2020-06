Amenities

dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Price Single Family Home - This three bedroom two bath single family home has a one car garage and is in a Seminole county school district. It has a great lot backing to conservation and a nice size screen room overlooking the fenced in backyard. The house has tile throughout except for the bedrooms. Priced to rent quickly call today to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE2329969)