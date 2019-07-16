623 1ST AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful large home that has been completely updated inside!! Inside laundry and a separate mud room, every bedroom has it's own bathroom, tons of room downstairs for a family room- a dining room- an office-and a play room/sitting room. This is a must see!!! Walking distance to downtown Safety Harbor. Close to malls (shopping), airport, water activities, and pick which beach you want to go to.... they are all a short drive!! Large backyard with a shed in the back for extra storage and a one car garage!! It doesn't get any better than this!!! It wont last long. 1st, last and security are required.