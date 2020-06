2959 SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

GORGEOUS UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN SAFETY HARBOR NESTLED UNDER THE OAK TREES !! NEW SOLID WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BACK SPLASH, NEW WINDOWS, BLINDS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, INTERIOR PAINT & EXTERIOR PAINT, DOORS, BASEBOARDS, SOLID WOOD BATHROOM VANITIY WITH GRANITE TOP, NEWER ROOF, NEW AC, AND WASHER & DRYER WITH INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM! INCLUDES SEWER, TRASH AND OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE! PLEASE CALL FOR YOUR TOUR AS THIS IS LOCATED ON A DEAD END STREET AND VERY QUIET WITH NO TRAFFIC AND Tampa Bay IS RIGHT OUT YOUR BACK DOOR SO BRING YOUR FISHING POLE! VIEWS OF Tampa Bay FROM YOUR FRONT YARD! THIS IS NOT IN A FLOOD ZONE!! MINUTES TO PHILIPPE PARK AND DOWNTOWN SAFETY HARBOR AND SAFETY HARBOR MARINA! PLS CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE ANYTIME SO YOU CAN OCCUPY IMMEDIATELY!

SMOKING IS PROHIBITED!