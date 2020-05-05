All apartments in Safety Harbor
2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD

Location

2416 Huntington Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This stunning executive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath pool home is located in the highly sought after Huntington gated neighborhood in delightful Safety Harbor. This large home is one level with split plan bedrooms, a formal dining and living area, a spacious upgraded kitchen with a large island and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also features a kitchen nook which opens to a large family room with a vaulted ceiling. All doors lead to the oversized paved outdoor entertainment area and large L shaped pool, promoting indoor/outdoor Florida living. This bright and open plan home also has a huge laundry room, newer carpet, a stunning stacked stone decorative fireplace, travertine tile, a water softener, brand new washer and dryer and an oversized 2 car garage. This home is move in ready, is zoned for great schools and all delightful Safety Harbor has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

