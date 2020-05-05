2416 HUNTINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

This stunning executive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath pool home is located in the highly sought after Huntington gated neighborhood in delightful Safety Harbor. This large home is one level with split plan bedrooms, a formal dining and living area, a spacious upgraded kitchen with a large island and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also features a kitchen nook which opens to a large family room with a vaulted ceiling. All doors lead to the oversized paved outdoor entertainment area and large L shaped pool, promoting indoor/outdoor Florida living. This bright and open plan home also has a huge laundry room, newer carpet, a stunning stacked stone decorative fireplace, travertine tile, a water softener, brand new washer and dryer and an oversized 2 car garage. This home is move in ready, is zoned for great schools and all delightful Safety Harbor has to offer.