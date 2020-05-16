136 4TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Historic Downtown Safety Harbor at its very best! This is one of Safety Harbors most historic homes which has been recently completely restored and updated. FULLY furnished as shown in photos and ALL utilities are included. Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with inside full-size washer and dryer. The kitchen features all stainless steel, high-end appliances and quartz countertops. Both bathrooms are appointed with custom ceramic tile work and in one bath a beautiful tub and glass shower enclosure in the other. Modern fixtures throughout and interior color scheme to impress even the most discriminating among us! The HUGE back porch and stunning landscape in the backyard makes Safety Harbor living even more serene. Literally steps away from Starbucks, Safety Harbor Marina, and a multitude of shops and restaurants. Less than 25 minutes from either of our 2 International Airports and the world's top-rated gulf beaches! Call today for your private showing! Available for 3 month to 1 year lease.