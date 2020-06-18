71 Conaskonk Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Come see this fully furnished, cozy, charming villa! Decorated with a modern European flair, it's the perfect place to retreat after a long day at work. The location is perfect in Royal Palm Beach, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. The community is very peaceful, great for walking, bike riding and also boasts a community pool nearby. The unit is turnkey, and fully equipped. Only minutes away from Wellington, WEF Showgrounds and Polo club. Schedule now for your own private showing.Lease length is negotiable. Seasonal rental option available.