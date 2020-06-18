All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:34 AM

71 Conaskonk Circle

71 Conaskonk Circle · (914) 646-3297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Conaskonk Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Come see this fully furnished, cozy, charming villa! Decorated with a modern European flair, it's the perfect place to retreat after a long day at work. The location is perfect in Royal Palm Beach, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. The community is very peaceful, great for walking, bike riding and also boasts a community pool nearby. The unit is turnkey, and fully equipped. Only minutes away from Wellington, WEF Showgrounds and Polo club. Schedule now for your own private showing.Lease length is negotiable. Seasonal rental option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Conaskonk Circle have any available units?
71 Conaskonk Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Conaskonk Circle have?
Some of 71 Conaskonk Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Conaskonk Circle currently offering any rent specials?
71 Conaskonk Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Conaskonk Circle pet-friendly?
No, 71 Conaskonk Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach.
Does 71 Conaskonk Circle offer parking?
Yes, 71 Conaskonk Circle does offer parking.
Does 71 Conaskonk Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Conaskonk Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Conaskonk Circle have a pool?
Yes, 71 Conaskonk Circle has a pool.
Does 71 Conaskonk Circle have accessible units?
No, 71 Conaskonk Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Conaskonk Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Conaskonk Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Conaskonk Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Conaskonk Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
