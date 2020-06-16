All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

212 Saratoga Boulevard East

212 Saratoga Boulevard East · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. Pristine 3/2 lakefront home with 2 car garage and covered patio. Open floor plan, high ceilings, 2 walk-in closets in MBR. Located in community with pool, right in Royal Palm Beach. Close to excellent schools, shopping and restaurants. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Pets case by case Call today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*7*0*3*4*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of Keller Williams Rty Wellington [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567102 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Saratoga Boulevard East have any available units?
212 Saratoga Boulevard East has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Saratoga Boulevard East have?
Some of 212 Saratoga Boulevard East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Saratoga Boulevard East currently offering any rent specials?
212 Saratoga Boulevard East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Saratoga Boulevard East pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Saratoga Boulevard East is pet friendly.
Does 212 Saratoga Boulevard East offer parking?
Yes, 212 Saratoga Boulevard East does offer parking.
Does 212 Saratoga Boulevard East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Saratoga Boulevard East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Saratoga Boulevard East have a pool?
Yes, 212 Saratoga Boulevard East has a pool.
Does 212 Saratoga Boulevard East have accessible units?
No, 212 Saratoga Boulevard East does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Saratoga Boulevard East have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Saratoga Boulevard East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Saratoga Boulevard East have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Saratoga Boulevard East does not have units with air conditioning.
