212 Saratoga Boulevard East

Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. Pristine 3/2 lakefront home with 2 car garage and covered patio. Open floor plan, high ceilings, 2 walk-in closets in MBR. Located in community with pool, right in Royal Palm Beach. Close to excellent schools, shopping and restaurants. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Pets case by case Call today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*7*0*3*4*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of Keller Williams Rty Wellington [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567102 ]