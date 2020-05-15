All apartments in Rockledge
Find more places like 48 Burlington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockledge, FL
/
48 Burlington Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:14 PM

48 Burlington Avenue

48 Burlington Avenue · (321) 394-7750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockledge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

48 Burlington Avenue, Rockledge, FL 32955
Rockledge Villas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the highly desirable old Rockledge, near the Indian River! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Wood/Tile flooring, move-in ready. Enjoy your own piece of paradise from large back deck overlooking flourishing greenery. Fully updated inside and exterior, new full metal roof, large deck to entertain full lush backyard all located on a hill, full lawn service, pest control and w/d. 1 block from Indian River and schools and shopping and hospital. Short distance from historical Cocoa Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Burlington Avenue have any available units?
48 Burlington Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Burlington Avenue have?
Some of 48 Burlington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Burlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
48 Burlington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Burlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 48 Burlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 48 Burlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 48 Burlington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 48 Burlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Burlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Burlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 48 Burlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 48 Burlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 48 Burlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Burlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Burlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Burlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Burlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48 Burlington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955

Similar Pages

Rockledge 1 BedroomsRockledge 2 Bedrooms
Rockledge Apartments with GarageRockledge Apartments with Gym
Rockledge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Goldenrod, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLIndialantic, FLDeBary, FLSebastian, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity