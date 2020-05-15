48 Burlington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the highly desirable old Rockledge, near the Indian River! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Wood/Tile flooring, move-in ready. Enjoy your own piece of paradise from large back deck overlooking flourishing greenery. Fully updated inside and exterior, new full metal roof, large deck to entertain full lush backyard all located on a hill, full lawn service, pest control and w/d. 1 block from Indian River and schools and shopping and hospital. Short distance from historical Cocoa Village.