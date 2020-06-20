All apartments in Rockledge
Find more places like 443 Cobblewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockledge, FL
/
443 Cobblewood Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:21 PM

443 Cobblewood Drive

443 Cobblewood Drive · (321) 446-7788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockledge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL 32955
Chelsea Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan with ample room for your family. The backyard is a private, tropical oasis with an in-ground pool, fenced yard and neighbors to only one side. It has Lifeproof 100% waterproof and scratch resistant flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, remodeled kitchen and baths, newer water heater and A/C system and an absolutely gorgeous pool. The side lot is massive and non-buildable with plenty of space for the kids to run! The neighborhood is dotted with amazing landscaping and features parks, jogging paths, a basketball court and mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Cobblewood Drive have any available units?
443 Cobblewood Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 443 Cobblewood Drive have?
Some of 443 Cobblewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Cobblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
443 Cobblewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Cobblewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 443 Cobblewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 443 Cobblewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 443 Cobblewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 443 Cobblewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Cobblewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Cobblewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 443 Cobblewood Drive has a pool.
Does 443 Cobblewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 443 Cobblewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Cobblewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Cobblewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Cobblewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 443 Cobblewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 443 Cobblewood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955

Similar Pages

Rockledge 1 BedroomsRockledge 2 Bedrooms
Rockledge Apartments with GymRockledge Apartments with Parking
Rockledge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Goldenrod, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLIndialantic, FLDeBary, FLSebastian, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity