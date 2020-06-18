All apartments in Rockledge
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

4292 Woodhall Circle

4292 Woodhall Circle · (321) 626-4192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4292 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL 32955
Viera North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet. Split plan offers two additional bedrooms (one furnished as a den) & guest bath. Kitchen is fully supplied w/ everything you'll need! Beautiful palm trees line the parkways of this highly desired golf course community, designed w/ nature preserves & water throughout. Community amenities include gorgeous 18-hole golf course, w/ pro-shop & restaurant, Residence Club w/ heated pool, hot tub, gym, tennis, shuffleboard & bocce courts. Nearby fabulous shops, restaurants, & top-rated medical. One hour to theme parks & Orlando attractions. Minutes to beautiful beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4292 Woodhall Circle have any available units?
4292 Woodhall Circle has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4292 Woodhall Circle have?
Some of 4292 Woodhall Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4292 Woodhall Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4292 Woodhall Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4292 Woodhall Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4292 Woodhall Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 4292 Woodhall Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4292 Woodhall Circle does offer parking.
Does 4292 Woodhall Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4292 Woodhall Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4292 Woodhall Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4292 Woodhall Circle has a pool.
Does 4292 Woodhall Circle have accessible units?
No, 4292 Woodhall Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4292 Woodhall Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4292 Woodhall Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4292 Woodhall Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4292 Woodhall Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
