4292 Woodhall Circle

Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet. Split plan offers two additional bedrooms (one furnished as a den) & guest bath. Kitchen is fully supplied w/ everything you'll need! Beautiful palm trees line the parkways of this highly desired golf course community, designed w/ nature preserves & water throughout. Community amenities include gorgeous 18-hole golf course, w/ pro-shop & restaurant, Residence Club w/ heated pool, hot tub, gym, tennis, shuffleboard & bocce courts. Nearby fabulous shops, restaurants, & top-rated medical. One hour to theme parks & Orlando attractions. Minutes to beautiful beaches!