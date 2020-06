Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Jameson Place in Rockledge! Two bedroom two bath with one car garage! First floor entry and first floor garage. Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit. Second floor - all living area! Split plan! Master bedroom, walk in closet, master bath with walk-in shower. Spacious living room/dining room area! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances! Gated community. Community pool. Unit is situated for 2 parking spaces only per unit - 1 space in garage and 1 space in front of the garage. One small pet will be considered under 20lbs and $300 nonrefundable pet deposit.