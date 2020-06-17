3863 La Flor Drive

Amenities

Lakeside 3/2 split plan home with lots of amenities in desirable Ashwood Lakes. Walking distance to community pool, tennis, playground, and basketball. Eat in kitchen, dining room, inside laundry, large master bath with double sinks, shower and separate garden tub. Clean and bright throughout. Cathedral ceilings, plant ledges and skylights in living room. 2 car garage. Large Florida room with a beautiful view of the lake. Neighborhood is close to shopping, excellent schools, and US 1 and 95 are only minutes away.