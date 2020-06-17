All apartments in Rockledge
Find more places like 3863 La Flor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockledge, FL
/
3863 La Flor Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 6:56 AM

3863 La Flor Drive

3863 La Flor Drive · (321) 514-8241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockledge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3863 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL 32955
Ashwood Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lakeside 3/2 split plan home with lots of amenities in desirable Ashwood Lakes. Walking distance to community pool, tennis, playground, and basketball. Eat in kitchen, dining room, inside laundry, large master bath with double sinks, shower and separate garden tub. Clean and bright throughout. Cathedral ceilings, plant ledges and skylights in living room. 2 car garage. Large Florida room with a beautiful view of the lake. Neighborhood is close to shopping, excellent schools, and US 1 and 95 are only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3863 La Flor Drive have any available units?
3863 La Flor Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3863 La Flor Drive have?
Some of 3863 La Flor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3863 La Flor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3863 La Flor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3863 La Flor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3863 La Flor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 3863 La Flor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3863 La Flor Drive does offer parking.
Does 3863 La Flor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3863 La Flor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3863 La Flor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3863 La Flor Drive has a pool.
Does 3863 La Flor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3863 La Flor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3863 La Flor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3863 La Flor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3863 La Flor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3863 La Flor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3863 La Flor Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955

Similar Pages

Rockledge 1 BedroomsRockledge 2 Bedrooms
Rockledge Apartments with GarageRockledge Apartments with Gym
Rockledge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Goldenrod, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLIndialantic, FLDeBary, FLSebastian, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity